Bethenny Frankel on Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s ‘Sad Situation’

Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn made it a mommy-daughter night out at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the outspoken Bethenny, who weighed in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ongoing divorce drama. She commented, “You have to trust the process and you can’t really play to the court of public opinion… It’s not a quick-fix process, you can’t just check the box… It’s a sad situation… I think it’s a challenging situation, but it’s one of these things where you can’t just Instagram your way out of it. You have to stay the course, trust the process, but the stakes are too high to play games.”

She also gave an update on her BStrong initiative’s relief effort in Ukraine, which she says will exceed $100 million.

She shared, “We have two warehouses, one is in Poland, one is in Hungary. They are massive Amazon/Costco-size warehouses to distribute aid through Romania, Hungary, Poland throughout the crisis. We have another warehouse within Ukraine… They have no food, no water, no supplies, and they’re under siege and we are extracting orphans and people from Ukraine... Poland and Hungary. We’re relocating refugees, so it’s a pretty massive effort.”

She added, “We met with Maksim [Chmerkovskiy]. He’s back in Poland and he’s come to see our whole operation, which is exciting.”

While Bethenny is aware of the impact she’s making, she is in “business mode” because the war is still going on. She said, “It’s all about strategizing, who are we helping, there are child-trafficking issues, how are we doing it, how we are managing it, and of course my job is to be accountable to people who donate and show them exactly where every dollar is going.”

Bryn is also giving back, painting 25 paintings that made $15,000 for Ukraine.

Bryn and Bethenny also revealed who they were excited to see at the iHeartMusic Awards… naming Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion.