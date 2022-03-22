‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett Marries Jaymes Vaughan

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett and “The Amazing Race” contestant Jaymes Vaughan tied the knot in Mexico!

The couple dished on their destination wedding with People, revealing they got married March 19 at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Cancun.

Vaughan, 38, gushed, "I got to marry my best friend! I knew we'd be emotional but I don't think either of us realized just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it. Seeing him crying only made me cry harder, and then our guests cry harder, and then we'd all start laughing, and then all back into crying."

The grooms walked along the beach to meet each other at the altar as a song played that Vaughan had written for Bennett when he proposed. During the ceremony, YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen served as their officiant as Jonathan and Jaymes exchanged vows they had written themselves, as well as diamond-encrusted rings from Kay Jewelers.

The wedding party all wore black tuxes from Express and white tuxes by Robert Stanley Bespoke. Jonathan, 40, explained, "It's gender-neutral, but everyone looks represented and feels sexy in their own way. So it's like a new tradition for the community. You don't have to do dresses and tuxes. Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it."

The flowers held special meaning for the couple. They chose white roses as a tribute Jonathan’s late mother Ruthanne. Vaughan told People, “White flowers were her favorite.” Guests also wore shades of white in her honor.

People reports celeb friends like “Wonder Years” actress Danica McKellar and Jonathan’s on-screen mom Sharon Lawrence were in attendance, while “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Jackie Cox served as emcee of the evening’s festivities.

The couple served a Mexican feast of steak and mahi-mahi at the reception, and had everyone seated at a large, round table so everyone felt included.

Jonathan shared, "It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren't on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect.”

Jaymes later took to Instagram Stories to praise the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel as a "safe + inclusive place for us to hold our wedding," adding, let's "shoutout the safe spaces that tell our LGBTQ+ community YES!"

The couple got engaged in November 2020 after three years of dating.

At the time, Jaymes told People magazine about writing the proposal song, “While he was in Canada filming ‘The Christmas House’ for Hallmark, I took a melody that up until now had only been accompanied by ‘Chopsticks’ on my voice notes, and got together with my friend Tanzer, who happens to be a really talented producer and my favorite person to write songs with, and said, ‘Let's make this magical for Jonathan.’ From there, we got a guitar, plucked it out, and just kept building and building and building until we ended up with this huge song that I knew was the one.”

Of the moments leading up to the proposal, Bennett shared, “My sister shouted for me to come outside ‘real quick’ and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said, ‘We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.’ That’s when I knew I was getting proposed to, because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried.”

After seeing an emotional Jonathan in the yard, Jaymes’ nerves “disappeared.” He explained, “I just remember seeing him start to cry… I went into protector mode and just held him. I actually thought I was going to be the one who was a mess, but something about seeing him like that made a switch flip in me.”

Jaymes got down on one knee with a custom Kay Jewelers ring.