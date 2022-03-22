Kelly Clarkson & Snoop Dogg Tease Possible Collab

NBC

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are teaming up to host NBC’s “American Song Contest,” but could they be collaborating in the music studio, too?

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay chatted with the stars, who enjoyed a freestyle moment onstage together.

Kelly said a collab with Snoop is her “dream,” adding, “That’s my dream. I don’t know if that’s his dream.”

Snoop replied, “We gonna make that happen. You understand… we are too talented. It’s gonna happen.”

Clarkson confessed of ad-libbing with him onstage, “He was doing something and I just wanted to say I sang with Snoop Dogg before and I just started singing.”

“American Song Contest” is the U.S. series version of the famous annual Eurovision Song Contest, and includes contestants from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. The musicians are all competing for the most votes to win best hit song.

Lindsay asked which songs from their own catalogues they would use to compete.

Clarkson said, “There’s a lot of pressure… the crowds usually, like, on my show, they love like a ‘Stronger’ or ‘Since You’ve Been Gone.’ They like that vibe.”

Snoop insisted, “Oh, I don’t know if I got the song for this network,” then offered, “We Are the World.”

Speaking of the selection process, the musicians confirmed they don’t have to pick the winner, they will let the fans and a jury decide.

Snoop insisted, “I don't want that pressure, people looking at me… like, ‘Why didn't you vote for me?’”