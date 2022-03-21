Ukrainian President Zelensky’s Shout-Out to Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022 @ZelenskyyUa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly thanked Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for their ongoing support during the Russian invasion.

The star couple has raised nearly $35 million in aid, and Zelensky took notice, writing on Twitter, “@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine.”

He shared a screengrab of a video call he must have had with Mila and Ashton, too.

Just a few days ago, Mila and Ashton shared an update on Instagram once they hit their $30-million goal, which they have now surprassed.

At the time they wrote, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. Two weeks ago we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal. While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They insisted, “Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need. Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now. As funding continues to come in we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others.”

Click here to donate to their GoFundMe page.

Mila was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991. She previously sat down with Maria Shriver for her Sunday Paper digital series “Conversations Above the Noise” to talk about why the news story is so personal to the actress.

She said she was about 7 years old when she moved, but explained, “We have friends in Ukraine. Ash and I went and met with [President Volodymyr] Zelensky… right before COVID… I've been there, but I've always considered myself very much an American.”