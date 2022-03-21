How Sandra Bullock Got Brad Pitt to Join ‘The Lost City’

Getty Images

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe are dishing on their action-adventure comedy “The Lost City” in a new interview with “Extra” Special Correspondent Lawrence Zarian.

Bullock stars as a romance novelist who is kidnapped by an eccentric businessman, played by Radcliffe. Channing Tatum is the romance novel cover model who tries to save her, while Brad Pitt appears to be the mercenary who actually does.

First, Sandra and Lawrence had to have a little catch-up. It turns out before Bullock was an Oscar winner, she worked with Zarian in NYC.

She explained, “He and I used to wait tables together in New York. And we used to pretend that I was pregnant with his child and we would speak German to the customers to try and get better tips.” As they reminisced, Daniel teased, “I feel like I am third wheeling, but this is the most charming interview so far.”

Getting back to the movie, Lawrence pointed out “The Lost City” has “romance, adventure… Channing Tatum’s butt. It has everything.” Sandra insisted, “It has his front, too.”

The movie also has Pitt, thanks to Sandra’s hairstylist.

Bullock recalled, “She was working on Brad's head while he was doing ‘Bullet Train’… so I said, ‘While you're near his ear, get into Brad's head and tell him to do my film…’ I'm not kidding. The power of the hair salon, the hairstylist on a movie set… She literally was instrumental in all of it.”

They all had a great time making the movie! Radcliffe pointed out, “When the mission is to create a feeling of joy and fun, it does make going to work every day very, very fun.”

Plus, Daniel’s never looked so good. Lawrence told him he had “swagger,” and the “Harry Potter” alum replied, “You do in the suits… I'm playing a horrible person, but it's the best I've ever looked on camera.”

Things took a silly turn when Zarian asked, “If the two of you were going to write romance novels based off your lives, what would the title be?”

Referring to a book in the movie, Sandra joked, “‘A Year in the Bush.’ I like that. That's about a woman going on a solitary adventure to find herself.”

When it was Daniel's turn, Bullock offered, “Edward Penishands" and Radcliffe laughed, repeating, "Edward Penishands."

But before Sandra does anything else, after producing and starring in “The Lost City,” she is taking some time off. Revealing the moment she knew she needed a break, she said, “When you spend two years actively trying to bring something to the finish line… Not just one film, two films. You have the blessing of your family, but you miss them more. And when I was on the set in the Dominican Republic, I literally would spend every day at the end… I reminded myself to watch everyone, remember what it looked like, don’t rush, it felt like it was a nice closing to a chapter. For now. Who knows? When things feel right, you step into them.”