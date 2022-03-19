Stacey Abrams Surprises as President of United Earth on 'Star Trek Discovery'

Instagram

"Star Trek: Discovery" brought Season 4 to a close with an unexpected cameo that had fans buzzing!

In scenes surrounding a meeting between delegates of the Federation meeting "the president of Earth," Madame President is revealed to be Stacey Abrams, the Georgia voting-rights advocate who is currently running for governor in her home state.

Abrams, an avowed "Star Trek" fangirl, made her debut on the series in a regal cape and tied-back, braided hair.

"Nothing to discuss," Abrams' character says to Federation President Laira Rillak (played by Chelah Horsdal). "United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation — and nothing could make me happier than to say those words."

Series star Sonequa Martin-Green told Deadline, "I'm still floored when I think about Stacey gracing us with her presence... She wowed us with her charm, humility, and generosity, and she whipped out some acting chops, too!"

Co-star Wilson Cruz posted on social media, "When I think about the state of our country and world, I can’t think of any one person more ready and able to lead and guide us to a new day than my friend @staceyabrams, or as I like to call her, President of United Earth.Thank you, love for joining us on #startrekdiscovery and for your continued leadership and grace in these troubled times. We should be so lucky, ma’am, than to have you at the helm. Come thru, #Georgia! The UNIVERSE is counting on YOU!"

Abrams is another in a long line of cameos in the Trekverse. Others include The Rock, Stephen Hawking and the King of Jordan.