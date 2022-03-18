Justin Bieber Gives Update on Wife Hailey After ‘Scary’ Blood Clot

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber was hospitalized with a blood clot last week, and now her husband Justin Bieber has opened up about the health scare.

Us Weekly reports that during his Denver, Colorado, show, Justin told the crowd, “It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. You can’t really control much.”

The singer continued, “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife… but she’s okay, she’s good, she’s strong. It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

Over the weekend, Hailey shared what happened, writing on Instagram Stories, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

She went on, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

TMZ was first to report the news on Saturday, revealing she was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California, as the result of a "medical emergency" related to her movement.