Hailey Bieber Hospitalized with Brain Issue — COVID to Blame?

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber was ailing this week — and the culprit might have been COVID-19, another sign the pandemic is not over.

TMZ reports Bieber was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California, as the result of a "medical emergency" related to her movement.

Her symptoms, the outlet reports, are typical "for much older people," even though Bieber is just 25.

TMZ's sources have said doctors are investigating whether COVID-19 might have been to blame. After all, her husband Justin Bieber had COVID recently, forcing a concert date cancellation, but has since fully recovered.

Could Hailey have gotten the virus and had a more adverse reaction?

According to TMZ, Bieber is now "doing okay," but doctors are still trying to figure out what could have caused her medical emergency.

A rep of Bieber's announced his February 20 show in Las Vegas had been rescheduled for June 28 "due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family.

"[W]e will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," the statement continued.

Bieber's Justice world tour had already been put off almost two years due to COVID, finally launching in San Diego. The Vegas show would have been only the second one of the tour.

The six-leg jaunt is set to bring Bieber — plus openers TEO and Jaden Smith — to 20 countries over the course of the next 13 months.