‘Fantastic Four’s’ Vanessa Kirby on What Sue Storm Taught Her About Motherhood (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Pregnant Vanessa Kirby was glowing in blue Givenchy by Sarah Burton at the L.A. premiere of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

“Extra” spoke with Vanessa, who wanted to wear something that could “fit the pregnancy bump.”

When asked if she knew the gender of the baby, Kirby noted that she’s “waiting to see.”

Kirby also touched on what her character Sue Storm, who is pregnant and has a baby in the movie, taught her about motherhood.

She said, “The fact that I’m becoming a new mother, it’s so linked."

“You know, I spent half the movie in a pregnancy bump and now it's here on the carpet with it,” Vanessa added. “The boys don’t even look at me different because they’ve just known me as just that, you know? Now it just happens to be real."

Kirby expressed “endless gratitude” for the opportunity to play Sue.

Vanessa called it a “surreal” experience to be at the premiere since they shot it a year ago.

She shared, "We've been on this crazy press tour, and we haven't even seen the finished version yet, so we're watching it tonight with everyone tonight as well.”

As for being part of an ensemble cast, Kirby gushed, “It wasn't just a movie for us, it was an incredible journey. And you know, so often in movies, your character has a lone journey or they're on their own or they feel different to everybody else or whatever. I've played a lot of those kind of people, so to come into a four that in the comics they're so inseparable. They're never apart. They're named the Fantastic Four... You're a team, and that was so meaningful to me and to us."

She continued, "You've got these four very different energies. Everyone’s got different stuff going, everyone’s got their own fears, but they’re a family, and they're a mess as well. that's what I hope people feel along with us that we did during filming."

What’s fantastic in her own life?

Referencing her co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa answered, “Traveling with these guys… There’s so much to be grateful for, even on the hard days. I'm just eternally grateful."