Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Expecting First Child

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Dancing with the Star’s” Derek Hough, 40, and wife Hayley Erbert, 30, are going to be parents!

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Along with a video of Derek and Hayley celebrating the pregnancy with a sonogram, she wrote on Instagram, “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small ♥️.”

The news comes more than a year after Hayley’s medical emergency, which required her to undergo a craniotomy and skull surgery.

Last year, Erbert took to Instagram to share a health update, saying, “My healing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways; speeding up my recovery even more.”

Hayley added. “I am so appreciative of the doctors who have supported me in my decision to dance again and my team of specialists that have been assembled to assure that my health and safety is priority. I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special. 🤍”

Just months before Hayley’s major health scare, Derek opened up about “absolutely” wanting kids with her.

He told “Extra,” “I think that we will get through the tour… We might do a few things next year.”

Hayley was nearby, so he asked her, “What do you think, Babe? Are we ready to do this thing?” She replied, “One thing at a time!”