‘Bachelorette’ Alum Ali Fedotowsky Celebrates Her Bod and ‘Belly Rolls’ After Weight Loss

Ali Fedotowsky is celebrating her body in a new Instagram post, saying she's in the best shape of her life.

She posted a series of pics, writing, “What you see…Swipe for what you don’t.”



The former “Bachelorette,” explained, “I’m not really sure why I feel compelled to post this today. Maybe it’s because I’ve gotten a lot of messages lately asking how I lost weight recently or commenting on how much smaller I look. Sure, I’ve lost a little weight. But what really matters is that I’m in the absolute best shape of my life! I’ve never been stronger and felt more proud of how I’m taking care of my body so that I can be as strong and healthy as possible for myself and for my family.”



She went on, “But the reality is, I still have my belly rolls! And my body is amazing with or without them! Just pointing it out because what you see on social media isn’t always the whole picture. So be kind to yourself. That body of yours is why you are living and breathing today… so I’d say it’s pretty dang great!❤️”

In a video clip included with the photos, she says, “I’m legit the strongest I’ve ever been in my life I’m so proud of that. I think of fitness so differently now, but I’m still rocking my mom pooch. You know what, every body is beautiful. Do not be too hard on yourself. I am so proud of my strength training and of how strong I’m getting… and I still have [a pooch], and that’s okay. So just sharing because I don’t know who out there is beating themselves up today, but everybody is beautiful, you are beautiful. Love your body, it gives you life.”

Ali, who shares Molly, 5, and Riley, 3, with husband Kevin Manno, has posted about body positivity in the past.

Back in 2020, after taking a trip to Hawaii with her family, she celebrated her cellulite in a swimsuit post.

Ali posted a pic of herself walking on the beach with her kids. She wrote, “Dimples on my cheeks and on my face 😉🌴”

The star continued, “One week post Hawaii and I find myself sitting here reminiscing while looking at photos on my phone. Best trip of my life. I ate what I wanted, I drank what I wanted, I rocked a bathing suit without any fear whatsoever, and as a result, I created the most amazing memories with my family!☀️”