‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Olga Koshimbetova & Steven Frend Expecting Baby #2

Olga Koshimbetova and husband Steven Frend are expecting their second child.

Steven opened up to In Touch about Olga’s pregnancy, revealing the “90 Day Fiancé” alum is 10 weeks along, adding the baby’s gender is “unknown.”

“It was not expected, it threw us off completely,” he said. “As you see, we just made a huge move from Maryland to Brooklyn, New York. So, it wasn’t expected, but gratefully, I have a great job that pays amazing, so with having a new kid on the way I’m at no worries, Olga can take time for a few months when the baby is born.”

He said of the big move, “It’s been a crazy four months living here and this made it more interesting!”

Olga and Steven are already parents to 3-year-old Alex, and Frend said, “Our family just grew bigger and Alex is so excited to have a brother or sister, even though he really wants a brother. Alex will be the best big brother ever.”

The reality stars, who appeared on Season 6 of “90 Day Fiancé,” split in October 2020 after being married for less than two years.

They patched things up, but Steven said they are still working on their relationship.