Why Tarek El Moussa & Christina Haack Are Reportedly Ending ‘Flip or Flop’

Getty

“Flip or Flop” is coming to an end after 10 seasons, and now a source is revealing why Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have decided to step away from their HGTV show.

An insider tells People magazine, "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

The series, which debuted in 2013, will be wrapping up for good next week, at the end of its current season.

Co-hosts El Moussa and Haack, who were married from 2009 to 2018, started the show flipping houses as a couple, but later divorced. The HGTV stars are the parents of daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Christina is also the mother of Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Tarek and Christina are both in serious relationships now, with Tarek married to “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young and Christina engaged to realtor Joshua Hall.

Things got tense in July, when the exes had a blowup on set.

El Moussa reportedly berated Haack during filming, talking down to her and saying he enjoyed watching her fail. Later, a source told People Tarek was "super remorseful" about the run-in. The pair patched things up after the incident and continued working together.

Meanwhile, Haack shared her feelings about the series coming to an end in an exclusive with People, saying, “I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It’s a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud.”

She also acknowledged the highs and lows the hosts experienced on the show, adding, “The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn’t always easy.”

For her part, the California house flipper is moving on, telling People, “I’m looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I’m ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer.”

HGTV confirmed the news of the series ending to People in a statement: “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are longtime, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that ‘Flip or Flop’ is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series.”

The statement continued, “More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ and ‘Christina on the Coast.’”

Tarek also shared the news of the conclusion of the show in an Instagram post on Thursday. In his caption, he wrote, “New Flip or Flop episode airs tonight! And with just two episodes left, the end of this season is a bit more bittersweet. After an incredible 10-year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!"

El Moussa continued, “You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between 🙏🏼 But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"

He also teased the final two episodes of the series by promising they have “definitely left the best for last!”

Haack posted the announcement on her Instagram as well, captioning it, “Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era. Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale.”

In her post, she shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of herself and her ex-husband with their crew. She also used the post to thank not only fans, but the crew, writing, “I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support. 🙏."

"I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible. It's been a wild ride to say the least!! I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned ❤️! 🚀✨."

As HGTV mentioned in their statement, although the series the formerly married couple hosted together is coming to an end, they will continue to star in their own solo shows on the network.