Getty Images

Elon Musk, 50, and Grimes, 33, had a baby a few months ago!

Grimes spilled the news in April’s Vanity Fair cover story with writer Devin Gordon.

The secret baby comes as a surprise, since Elon and Grimes, who share son X Æ A-Xii, seemed to split in September. Musk described them as “semi-separated” at the time. Now, she reveals they welcomed a daughter named Y, full name Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, around December.

Twitter

The star only confirmed the news after an infant was heard crying in the house, leading Gordon to ask if Grimes had another baby in her life.

At first, Grimes said, “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” before adding, “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Grimes eventually confirmed the baby’s arrival and helped explain her name to Vanity Fair.

The magazine explains the name as, “Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second).” While Dark is the unknown, Grimes told the magazine, “People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Steven Klein/Vanity Fair

The singer also shared the pronunciation of Sideræl—“sigh-deer-ee-el,” adding that it means “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” Not to mention a tribute to Grimes’ favorite “Lord of the Rings” character, Galadriel.

As far as her relationship with Elon, and their supposed split, the story explains that she was living in L.A. and he was living in Texas at the time of the breakup. Since baby Y’s birth, she has moved to Texas.

Explaining their current relationship status, she said, “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

She added, “This is the best it’s ever been... We just need to be free.” They also plan to have more kids, saying, “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

Grimes acknowledged that her reputation took a hit when she started dating the billionaire about three years ago. She explained, “I was deeply from the far left and I converted to being essentially a capitalist Democrat. A lot of people are understandably upset.”

During this part of the conversation, she shed some light on life at home with Musk back when they both lived in L.A.

“Bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress,” she said, explaining that the mattress was damaged. Instead of buying a new one, he suggested they replace it with the mattress from her house. “Bro does not live like a billionaire,” she insists. “Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?”

Grimes also talked about his influence on her latest album “Book 1,” and his theory that she is a simulation.

“We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesized companion that was created to be my companion here?’” She says she feels it, too, noting, “The degree to which I feel engineered to have been this, like, perfect companion is crazy.”

Elon and Grimes started dating in 2018 and welcomed X in May 2020. Baby Y is Elon’s eighth child, and Grimes’ second.

Back in September, Grimes, real name Claire Elise Boucher, opened up to Vogue about how she didn't identify with the label "mother."

She revealed at the time, "I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like, artistically. Being a ‘mother’ — feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word."

Grimes continued, "Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'Mama’… maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'"