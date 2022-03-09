‘DWTS’ Pro Dancer Brandon Armstrong Engaged to Brylee Ivers

Instagram

“Dancing with the Stars” pro-dancer Brandon Armstrong is getting married!

On Tuesday, Armstrong, 27, announced that he was engaged to girlfriend Brylee Ivers, 23, after a year of dating.

Along with posting some proposal photos, he wrote on Instagram, “I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date…made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever bry!❤️.”

Armstrong revealed to People that he was “planning [the proposal] for a couple of months.”

He popped the question on Monday in Utah.

Brandon added, “Brylee is big on memories. So I was thinking, what if I made a movie trailer that she could keep forever? One of the first times we had a deep conversation was outside a movie theater. I wasn't nervous about anything except her thinking it was incredible. I wanted it to be perfect, as representative of what we've done so far, everything we stand for. I wanted it to be big and bright. But I'm not a good talker and crier. I started crying when the trailer came out and I knew I was screwed. All of our best friends and family were there and I walked her down to the front, told her I loved her and can't wait to start a family with her. I'm just so excited for our future together!"

Armstrong got down on one knee with a 3.5-carat circle diamond ring. Brylee loves her ring, calling it “perfect.”

While they keeping wedding day details to themselves, they will be having a “fiesta.” Brandon shared, “We just want to celebrate something that's positive and happy. We want it to be classic and timeless."

The pair are psyched about their future together. Brandon said, “We're excited to start a family. Just being able to have a life partner is something I look forward to. My focus is Brylee."

They met on Instagram. Brandon admitted, “I was going on a few dates and they were all lame. They were terrible. I downloaded an app that's similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny. I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DMed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me."

Brylee quipped, “I was trying to be cool.”

After a month of messaging, they went on their first date at Cheesecake Factory. He confessed, “I was nervous. But I just remember was how easy the conversation was."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.