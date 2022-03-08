Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at Texas Rodeo

Getty Images

Prince Harry replaced a crown with a cowboy hat when he made a surprise appearance at the Stockyard Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend!

The Duke of Sussex, who attended without wife Meghan Markle, fit right in with the crowd of locals while taking in some of the bull-riding events.

Page Six reports Stockyard Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid posted a now-deleted photo on Monday of the Prince with the caption, “Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyard Championship Rodeo!! Looooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!”

Former bull rider and now trainer Cory Melton’s company Melton Bull Co. also shared an image, then took it down, of the Prince, writing, “Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week…We get a lot of rodeo royalty this is the first prince I’ve seen. Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag…”

Harry has been experiencing staples of American culture recently after also attending Super Bowl LVI last month with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Harry also paid a visit to the L.A. Rams locker room after their Super Bowl victory.

The Duke and Duchess also had a Hollywood outing late last month at the NAACP Image Awards, where they accepted the President’s Award in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service.

Through their charity, Archewell Foundation, which they founded in 2020, Harry and Meghan have helped with efforts to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic and have focused their attention on the Black Lives Matter movement to fight back against racial injustice.

During their acceptance speech, Harry thanked the Black community for “welcoming me so warmly,” while Meghan, who also brought her mother Doria Ragland to the award ceremony, said she “couldn’t be prouder.”