The Image Direct

Sam Heughan, 41, may have a new leading lady… in real life!

The “Outlander” star was spotted with a mystery woman while out to lunch at Café Select in NYC’s Soho. The Starz actor was photographed with his arm around the beauty, and the lovebirds were also seen sharing a kiss during the date.

The couple looked casual with Sam wearing a blue polo-style shirt and blue jacket and the woman in a cream-colored top and jean jacket. The pair were also seen out on a stroll.

In the past, Sam has talked about balancing his career and relationships. He told Inquirer in January 2020, "Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland 10 months a year. I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first. Maybe I will find someone eventually."

The sighting comes days after “Extra” talked with Sam and his co-star Caitríona Balfe about the new season of “Outlander,” which premiered on Starz on March 6.

Balfe and Heughan play love interests Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser on the show, and Caitríona had only wonderful things to say about Sam.

She said, “I just feel really grateful that from day one, Sam and I have, like, really gotten along and I think we both made a conscious effort to really have each other’s backs.”

“We knew that whatever length of time we would have on the show… The journey was going to be that he and I were the only two people that were going to understand this unique experience, and thank God that we’ve had each other and been able to support each other this whole time… It’s been such a gift.”