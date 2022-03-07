Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS to Perform at His Wedding to Megan Fox

After announcing their engagement back in January, Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox have been busy planning their nuptials.

On a recent appearance on “The Ellen Show,” MGK, 31, even talked wedding singers.

During a “Burning Questions” segment, the singer was asked, “Which boy band would you want to perform at your wedding?”

He answered, “Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, *NSYNC… But which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS. I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were, like, stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

But the music isn’t the only detail that needs to be locked down. During an appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden,” he said he would get married “when they can build me, like, a red river with gothic..." trailing off before adding, "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."

Fox and Kelly first met in 2020 on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” and quickly fueled relationship speculation. After Fox’s split from husband Brian Austin Green, the couple went public in June of 2020 and since then the two have graced red carpets decked out in matching gothic fashion.

Megan announced their engagement in January of this year, writing in her Instagram post, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrificed the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the Karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Even Megan’s engagement ring is an ode to their intense relationship. Two rings, joined together by magnets, featuring an emerald cut into a teardrop and a diamond, when they are put together, they create an “obscure heart,” according to MGK. The rings are “really thorns, so if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”