Tim Considine, 'Spin and Marty' and 'My Three Sons' Star, Dies at 81

Getty Images

Tim Considine, a former youth star known for his work with Disney projects and for a long run on the ABC series "My Three Sons," died Thursday at 81.

His death was confirmed on Facebook by "My Three Sons" co-star Stanley Livingstone, who wrote, "Just want to say how sad I am to learn that my life-long friend and surrogate older brother, TIM CONSIDINE, passed away yesterday. On screen, Tim also played my older brother MIKE on MY THREE SONS. Tim and I have been friends for more than 70 years. Our hearts go out to his wife, Willie and his son Christopher - and the entire Considine family. Tim went through life HIS WAY! He will be missed by all those who knew him. I love you Bro... RIP!"

Born in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve 1940 into an entertainment family, he made his film debut in 1953's "The Clown" opposite Red Skelton and Jane Greer.

Considine's wholesome appearance and delivery led to other film opportunities — including the star-packed "Executive Suite" (1954) — but he found his greatest success on TV.

Along with multiple guest roles, Considine starred as Spin on a series of "Spin and Marty" projects (1955-1957) in the early days of television. His chemistry with co-star David Stollery as Marty made him a teen idol and, for a time, a Disney favorite.

As part of "The Mickey Mouse Club," from 1956-1957 he starred in two "Hardy Boys" serials with Tommy Kirk (who died at 79 in 2021). He was a star of the beloved Annette Funicello limited TV series "Annette" in 1958, also with Stollery.

After a major movie hit with Fred MacMurray in "The Shaggy Dog" (1959), which reunited him with Kirk, Considine joined MacMurray for 185 episodes of the TV classic "My Three Sons" (1960-1965).

Considine's career cooled considerably as a young man. Though he continued to make sporadic TV guest spots and had a memorable scene in the Oscar-winning film "Patton" (1970), he seldom worked after the early '70s.

His last film was "Ray of Sunshine" (2006).

Post-acting, he was a writer and photographer.