Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, who was a captain on the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team, has died at the age of 22.

On Wednesday, the Ivy League school officials Susie Brubaker-Cole and Bernard Muir wrote on the school website, “It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away.”

he statement continued, “Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie's friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches."

The two also brought attention to counseling services, nothing that Stanford “will continue to reach out and offer support to the many campus community members who knew her."

Following the sad news, Katie's sister Samantha wrote on Instagram, "There are no words. Thank you for all the kindness extended to my family. I’m not ready to post anything big yet. We are broken hearted and love Kat so much.”

Samantha also shared a link to a GoFundMe page, which has been created to help with Katie's memorial costs.

She added, "The outpouring of support is amazing. Thank you all so much for being here for Kat, our family and her friends."

Soccer player Alex Morgan also paid tribute to Katie on social media:

Incredibly saddened to hear about Katie. Thinking about all her family, friends, and teammates, right now and hoping they are getting all the love they need and deserve. https://t.co/eIgtmuploH — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 2, 2022 @alexmorgan13

Earlier this week, The Stanford Daily revealed that an unnamed undergraduate student was found dead in an on-campus residence.

According to the outlet, ambulances and police vehicles were seen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Police were unable to share any details about the medical emergency before notifying the individual’s family.

A cause of death has not been released.

Just last month, Meyer launched the live show “Be the Mentality.” For one episode, she interviewed her dad to “hear his side of their story.” She tweeted, “GUYS i've been so excited to finally start my show :) we're going to be talking life, sports, college, all the good stuff."