‘Outlander’ Star Caitríona Balfe on Co-Star Sam Heughan Meeting Her Son

Getty Images

The nearly two-year wait for more ‘Outlander’ is over!

“Extra” recently spoke with stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan about what to expect for their characters Claire and Jamie in Season 6, as well as which castmates have met her son!

Balfe shot the season while pregnant, admitting, “It wasn’t easy.” She went on, “You’re pretty tired when you’re pregnant… We shoot a lot and the schedule is pretty tough.”

She praised her “amazing co-workers” who took “very good care” of her, getting “big, pink yoga balls” for her to sit on.

While it was “a bit tiring” for her at times, Caitríona expressed her gratitude to be able to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “We were confined to our apartments for four months… it felt like a real privilege to be able to go to work and go to work on something that we love so much with people we love so much.”

Her 6-month-old son is doing “good” these days. She pointed out, “He’s gone for his nap.”

Caitríona revealed that Sam met her son “a couple of weeks ago.” Sam joked, “He wasn’t impressed with me.”

Balfe added, “I think actually you and Tobias [Menzies] are the only two who’ve met him so far. Oh, and Sophie [Skelton].”

She also had wonderful things to say about Sam, who plays her love interest on the show. She said, “I just feel really grateful that from day one, Sam and I have, like ,really gotten along and I think we both made a conscious effort to really have each other’s backs.”

“We knew that whatever length of time we would have on the show… the journey was going to be that he and I were the only two people that were going to understand this unique experience, and thank God that we’ve had each other and been able to support each other this whole time… It’s been such a gift.”

Sam teased what’s to come for his character this season, saying, “We have the difficulty of where Jamie’s loyalties lie, and the War of Independence is getting closer… Jamie’s been given the task of being an Indian agent to work on behalf of the Crown, and he really doesn’t, obviously, want to do that because he knows well firstly, there’ll be the losing side, but also doesn’t know which side the Native Americans will fight on, so he’s being pulled in one direction. And we have the arrival of some old acquaintances.”