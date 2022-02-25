‘RHONY’ Alum Bethenny Frankel Ships $10M in Crisis Kits to Ukrainian Refugees

Getty

Bethenny Frankel is using her BStrong nonprofit to send $10 million in crisis kits to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“Here, we can just be very quick,” the entrepreneur told People of the rollout, which includes sending 100,000 kits filled with blankets, sleeping bags, toiletry kits, and water, plus generators. “We’re very immediate because we already have a warehouse that’s filled with $16 million in aid.”

The 51-year-old is working with an army of logistical pros to get kits to the displaced Ukrainians, sharing, “Today, one 40-foot container went,” Frankel told People. “Tomorrow, two 40-foot containers will go out... And then Monday, two additional 40-footers will go out, and it’s good to sort of stagger because it’s a lot more than you can visualize. $10 million in aid is an extraordinary amount.”

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star explained that each container is filled with $250,000 worth of aid — with donations from partners including Goya, Delta, and Away. She added, “It’s the things that people would need immediately, if displaced. Just the basic, basic needs.”

Forecasting what could be to come, she said, “This is looking like it will be the greatest humanitarian crisis since World War II… We’re lucky that we can do something when so many people feel helpless.”

The star posted an update on Instagram as well, revealing, “Our new goal is 20 m in aid via 80 containers. Should this be a mass exodus, our goal will be 100 containers, which we have successfully executed in prior disasters.”

She added, “It’s a serious scary situation. Gas is becoming an issue for people attempting to leave Kyiv. We have connected with local parishes and former green beret special ops volunteers and are getting more information every minute.”

Bethenny also included photos and videos of her team as they prepared to send the supplies. Check those out below.

Last year, Bethenny opened up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about BStrong, saying, “I love that it is 100 percent transparent, I love that it is direct, it is money directly to the people. There is no bureaucratic nonsense, red tape, we just get in first, and we hustle and 100 percent goes to the effort.”