Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed Sunday.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the Palace said via statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild coldlike symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The 95-year-old royal had met with Prince Charles at an investiture ceremony on February 8. On February 10, Charles announced he had become reinfected with COVID-19 (his first bout was in March 2020) and was isolating. His wife, Camilla, also tested positive.

The Queen spent most of the first year of COVID-19 in lockdown and has been cautious with exposure to outsiders. When her husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021 at 99, she famously mourned in isolation at the service, observing social distancing recommendations.

On February 5, the Queen observed the 70th anniversary of her reign from her estate in Sandringham, England. She made waves by announcing that when her son Charles succeeded her, Camilla would be known as Queen Consort.