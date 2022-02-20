Justin Bieber Positive for COVID-19, World Tour Date Postponed

Getty Images

Justin Bieber is the latest public figure to announce positive COVID-19 test results.

A rep of Bieber's announced his February 20 show in Las Vegas has been rescheduled for June 28. "Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

Bieber's Justice world tour had already been put off almost two years due to COVID, finally launching Friday in San Diego. The Vegas show would have been only the second one of the tour.