Nick Cannon Gets Candid About Planned Pregnancies and Monogamy

Nick Cannon just had a no-holds-barred conversation about sex on “The Love Language Podcast.”

While chatting with Dr. Laura Berman, Cannon got candid about whether his eight children were planned and his thoughts on monogamy.

Berman asked Nick, who has children with five different women, if "most of these pregnancies were unplanned."

The “Masked Singer” host insisted, "I'm never gonna say that… I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child.”

He went on, “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know — because one, I value everything about me so much, if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom,' I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child.'"

The 41-year-old described himself as “the biggest germ freak in the world,” saying he doesn’t have unprotected sex with everyone.

Cannon told Berman, "Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.'"

Nick added, "So, in saying that, I would say that they're all planned."

Just last week, Kevin Hart had a condom vending machine delivered to his dressing room as part of their ongoing prank war. The stars opened up to "Extra's" Billy Bush about it, with Nick admitting, “Everything in my life takes me by surprise. So when that showed up, first of all, I didn’t know who it was from. I had some assumptions… That’s what everyone says I need... The thing is, he takes advantage of stuff that is not funny, what’s going on in my personal life.”

Kevin insisted, “Good pranks are well thought out. You gotta put distance and separation between them… You need to make your opponent feel like he forgot… And the whole thing is a reveal."

Meanwhile, during Nick's conversation with Dr. Berman, he spoke about what it means to be single and his thoughts on monogamy. Cannon said, "Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, 'This is a bond, this is a covenant'… you're not single."

"You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy," Cannon said. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

In January, Nick announced on his talk show that was expecting his eighth child, his first with Bre Tiesi.

The news came in the wake of Nick losing his son Zen in December. Zen, his son with Alyssa Scott, was just 5 months old when he died in December after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

As he announced the news, Nick revealed that he knew about the pregnancy “for a while,” even before Zen passed away. He admitted that he was torn on when to share the news, saying, “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away... All of the news was so unexpected."

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She's a very, you know, in-the-public-eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well,” Cannon elaborated. “And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open."

Days later, Cannon apologized for failing to “protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of my children.”

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings," Nick explained. "And it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting."

Cannon pointed out, “I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect.”

Along with vowing to “do better with delicate and sensitive discussions,” Nick noted, “I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that… none of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation.”

Nick made sure to show some love to Zen’s mom Alyssa Scott. He said, “I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will. And I'm going to love my new child. I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything, so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."

Just before Zen's arrival in July, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zillion and Zion, and he has daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. Bell is also the mother of their 4-year-old, Golden. Nick is also the father of 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.