How You Can Livestream the Power of Words Fashion Show!

Thalé Blanc’s new Power of Words collection is about to hit the runway!

Known as a “purpose-first fashion and art collection,” the looks feature words like “empathy” and “brave” to promote positive messages as the brand works to break down the barriers around the stigma of mental health.

The pieces are the vision of luxury designer Deborah Sawaf and TV personality and philanthropist Joumana Kidd, who collaborated with a group of like-minded individuals to create the inspiring line.