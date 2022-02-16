NYFW Fall 2022 Trends to Know

Getty Images

New York Fashion Week is happening right now!

“Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman was on hand for star-studded shows by Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Jonathan Simkhai.

Big names like Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Lori Harvey, Meghan Thee Stallion and Olivia Culpo have all been stepping out for NYFW.

What are the trends this year? Get ready for sexier necklines and hem lines for Fall 2022!

LaQuan, who had Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox open his show, shared, “I played with a lot of shapes. I played with a lot of texture.”

While Smith brought out the major cutouts, Simkhai embellished his cutouts at his own show! He emphasized, “It’s about finding the areas of the woman’s body that she feels comfortable to show.”

As for how he would describe a Simkhai woman, Jonathan commented, “I think it is all about juxtaposition — something that is soft, but also structured, powerful, and cool.”

Another trend to look out for… the pants tuck! Simkhai explained, “Tucking a wide leg pant into a strappy scandal in order to create a beautiful silhouette.”

Carolina Herrera recently told “Extra” how to turn up the volume with a dress! She said, “In order to successfully pull off the drama and volume, you need to cinch in certain places.”

Badgley Mischka put the focus on retro and romantic silhouettes. James Mischka opened up on their vision, saying, “Kinda taking the ‘50s couture post war kinda stuff and looking it through a 1980s lens.”

Other trends to look out for… tights with scandals, exaggerated necklines, and one-shoulder gowns!