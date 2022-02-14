Charli D'Amelio on Turning 18 and Her Valentine’s Day Plans

Getty Images

On Saturday, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl bash, where they discussed their upcoming milestone birthdays, as well as their Valentine’s Day plans!

Charli was “excited” to see Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat perform at the party, saying, “They are both amazing performers.”

Charli turns 18 in May. She said, “I don’t know what’s going to change but I’m definitely excited to start a new chapter of my life and learn how to grow up a little bit and be an adult, I guess?”

Dixie is celebrating her 21st birthday in May. She noted, “Over these past few years, I’ve had to grow up really fast, so I don’t think it is going to be as big as I thought it would, but I’m still very excited.”

As for how’s they’re dealing with being the spotlight, Dixie pointed out that they’ve both “calmed down a lot.” Charli chimed in, saying, “We feel a lot more comfortable with things like this, that before would scare us. It’s definitely a lot more fun now that we feel better and comfortable with the day-to-day stuff.”

Charli also teased the second season of their Hulu show “The D’Amelio Show,” saying, “The things they’ve been following is more outside of the house now. They take cameras to what we’re doing and where we’re going so definitely a lot more work focused.”

Valentine’s Day plans?

Charli admitted, “I’m so behind on everything.” Along with calling her beau Noah Beck “romantic,” she added, “We’ve just both been so busy with work and filming… We’re just trying to figure things out like when to make time for each other.”