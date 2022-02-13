Kanye West Slams Pete Davidson, Kim, Kid Cudi in Instagram Posts

Getty Images

Kanye West is continuing his attacks on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson — and now he's dragging Kid Cudi, the late Mac Miller, and even Hillary Clinton into the mess.

Dramatically, he deleted all of his instagram posts on Sunday except for 13, all of them related to his impending divorce and to Kim's relationship with Davidson.

In a rapid-fire series of posts, West called Davidson a "di--head" and insulted him for his Hillary Clinton tattoo; posted a badly Photoshopped image of himself and Davidson poised to fight that accused the media of distorting his narrative; reposted a widely discredited fan theory that Davidson once sent intimate photos of himself with Ariana Grande to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller; posted what appears to be a private communication from Davidson to West expressing his desire not to come between West and his children and saying he hopes he can meet them one day; and offered an image of himself asserting his account was not hacked.

"MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE."

Instagram

West had previously posted that his longtime friend and collaborator Kid Cudi would not appear on his future album "Donda 2" because "he's friends with you-know-who. We all speak in Billie language now."

The slam alluded to Cudi's friendship with Davidson, and referenced Billie Eilish's recent innocent remark during her concert that West has decided was an attack on Travis Scott. Eilish denied her comment had to do with Scott, but West has demanded she apologize or he will drop out of Coachella, where he and Eilish are both scheduled to perform.

We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022 @KidCudi

Cudi's responses were swift and brutal, including calling West "whack," saying he "ain't no friend," and ending with, "Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f----- dinosaur hahaha everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. ima pray u for brother." The peace emoji at the end didn't do much to remove the sting.

West addressed that beef multiple times, including writing, "I’M VERY COMMUNITY ORIENTED I LOVE MY FRIENDS I LOVE MY FAMILY THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC."

Perhaps sensing he was losing support, West posted a portrait of Cudi with the words, "I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE."

West's supporters and his critics have been weighing in ever since his toxic Instagram posts began this weekend, with many urging him to stop making his private life so public, attacking Davidson and Kardashian, and involving their children in the process.

So far, neither Kim nor Pete have weighed in on all the drama.