Watch! Jessica Lowndes’ New ‘11:11’ Music Video (Exclusive)

Jessica Lowndes just dropped her new “11:11” music video, and “Extra” has an exclusive first look!

The song is featured in her new GAC Family movie “Harmony from the Heart,” co-starring Jesse Metcalf.

The music video shows Jessica in a gorgeous gown as she sings at the piano, mixed with scenes of Jessica and Jesse in the movie. The lyrics say, “Wish I could tell you what I’m thinking / Wish I could say what’s on my mind / Wish I could find the words to tell you all the of the things I feel tonight.” Watch!

In the movie, Jessica plays a music therapist helping a patient regain his speech. She clashes with the patient’s doctor, who is played by Jesse. While they don’t see eye-to-eye at first, it looks like the pair end up with a love connection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Watch the sneak peek from the movie below!

Jessica wrote the screenplay and served as executive producer on the project, not to mention performing everal original songs for the film.

Check out the trailer!