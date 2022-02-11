Celebrities Reveal Their Super Bowl LVI Pick — Rams or Bengals!

Getty Images

We are only two days away from the Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals!

Who are the celebrities rooting for?

On Thursday, Drake revealed that he is betting nearly $500,000 in what looks like Bitcoin for the Rams to win, and another $800,000 on Odell Beckham Jr. to catch a touchdown and run more than 62.5 receiving yards. If he wins all of his bets, he would rake in over $2 million!

It’s no surprise that Drake is betting on Odell, since they are good friends!

“Extra” recently spoke to Alyssa Milano, who is rooting for the Rams. She said, “Rams, for sure! It’s so exciting!” She event sported Rams gear at the "A Night of Pride" event hosted by GLAAD and the NFL on Thursday night.

A few days ago, “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Andy Cohen, who revealed that he’s rooting for the Bengals. He explained, “I’m from St. Louis. St. Louis has a bad relationship with the owner of the L.A. Rams, so I’m going for the Bengals.”

Before the Rams made their home in Los Angeles in 2016, they were the St. Louis Rams.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently chatted with Kevin Hart and Nelly, who revealed that that they are going to the game. Nelly is even hosting a Bengals after-party, win or lose!

Nick Lachey recently showed some love for the Bengals, tweeting, “Two years ago when I took this pic, I had no idea that a meteoric turnaround of my beloved Bengals was about to happen. #TBT What an absolute stud!! One more to go #WHODEYNATION."

Martha Stewart, who is starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Bic, is seemingly rooting for the Bengals. Earlier this month, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “Joe Burrow is going west to his first Super Bowl!”

Another Bengals fan… John Legend, who recently posted a GIF of Bengals players dancing after they won the AFC championship. He tweeted, “Oh. My. God. The Bengals are in the Super Bowl!!!!!!”

After the Rams won the NFC championship, Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted, “The @RamsNFL are going to the Super Bowl!!! I already got the suite and can't wait to cheer the Rams on to victory! Congratulations to Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the incredible coaches and players, and the entire Rams organization!"

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw is predicting that the Rams will win. He told People magazine, “I think one of the best acquisitions they made was when they brought Odell Beckham Jr. over. Now, they have [Cooper] Kupp and Odell.”

He stressed, “The key, always in Super Bowls, is turnovers. Turnovers are huge momentum builders and momentum crushers. Turnovers, interception, fumble recovery."