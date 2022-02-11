Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby #2! See the Pic

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Surprise! Anderson Cooper is a dad again.

The CNN anchor, 54, announced the news on his show “Anderson Cooper 360°,” revealing he welcomed another baby boy via surrogate.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper,” he said. “He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Watch the video to see all his sweet pics and a video of those sweet hiccups!

Cooper welcomed son Wyatt in April 2020 and further explained "Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We're co-parents.”

Anderson shared, "Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

Speaking of his first son, “Wyatt helped us put together Sebastian’s crib and calls his little brother by his middle name, Luke. Sebastian is a mouthful for a 22-month-old.”

Anderson later added that Wyatt “loves to wheel [his brother] around in a little stroller around my house… but beyond that he sort of does his own thing.”

They are also getting plenty of sleep as he mentioned “so far [Sebastian] is sleeping all the time… he wakes up every three hours and we feed him.”

Cooper thanked the doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world, adding, “and most of all the surrogate who carried Sebastian and gave birth to him. The sacrifice that she and her entire family made and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary.”

The newsman said he has “no idea” if parenting is going to be easier this time around since Sebastian “just arrived,” but did say “I’m definitely calmer than I was the first time.”

Cooper’s immediate family members have all passed away, including his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, father Wyatt Emory Cooper and brother Carter Cooper. He told the audience that he has felt their presence “very strongly” since welcoming Wyatt.

"When I announced Wyatt's birth, I said I liked to imagine my mom and dad and brother, all who are no longer alive, their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth," Cooper recalled. "These past 22 months, I felt them watching over us very strongly and I already feel their love for Sebastian. The family I was born into may be gone, but I feel them alive in the family we've created, new love, and new life."

Cooper and Maisani split in 2018, but he told People last September “we love each other as a family and as co-parents.”

He said of their arrangement, "It's awesome. It's probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We're exes, but we're family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents."

Anderson dished, "There's the usual bickering that any two people have when there's a kid involved, like what time should he go to swimming class, or should he wear the overalls, or whatever," but he insisted, “we get along great."