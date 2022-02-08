'The 100' Stars Bob Morley & Eliza Taylor Expecting First Child

“The 100” costars Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor have a baby on the way!

On Monday, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child on Instagram with matching photos on their respective accounts.

The photo shows the couple in matching red-and-black checkered slippers with Morley’s reading “Papa Bear” and Taylor’s reading “Mama Bear.” In-between them, there is a pair of white baby slippers reading “Baby Bear.”

For Taylor’s post, she captioned the photo, “Our journey to pregnancy was not always smooth sailing but we are elated to announce our little bundle is officially on the way” followed by the partying face and double heart emojis.

Morley captioned his post, “Gearing up for the greatest roles ever. Big little shoes to fill and we cannot wait!”

The news comes three years after Taylor suffered a miscarriage. The parents to-be opened up about their loss while speaking at a convention in Vancouver last February as reported by Australia’s Who magazine.

The stars revealed that they suffered the pregnancy loss whole filming the final season of their CW show in 2019. Morley also shared that he got a tattoo to remember their unborn child, according to the magazine.

The couple, who married in June 2019, worked together for seven seasons on “The 100,” the CW’s post-apocalyptic drama that premiered in 2014 and ended in 2020. Their marriage came to a surprise to fans as the actors hadn’t revealed they were dating to the public before.

“Extra” caught up with the couple shortly after they tied the knot at the 2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego. While the stars were there to promote their show “The 100,” they did open up a bit about getting married with Taylor saying, “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I’m very happy.”

Soon after getting married and revealing their relationship, Taylor tweeted “We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time.”

Taylor later opened up and shared a bit more on how they got together in a 2020 Instagram post explaining that she was moving in with a friend back in 2019 when Morley stopped by the new apartment to help with the move. And that’s when he asked her out.

In that post she wrote, “It seemed silly as we'd been friends for so long, in fact I thought he was joking! But I laughed and said yes… to our surprise the date was a success. Honestly, it was as if someone had switched on a light, and we were truly seeing each other for the first time."

“He is kind, loving and sensitive. He knows me better than I know myself sometimes and I, him,” Eliza continued. “Having a decade of friendship behind us only makes our relationship stronger with every passing day."

Taylor ended her post, "No matter the condition of the world, the mood of the day, the challenges and triumphs we face — there is trust, there is compassion and there is honesty. And we are very happy."