Charles Honors Elizabeth for Her 70 Years as Queen, Plus: Surprising Camilla News

Getty Images

Prince Charles is filled with superlatives for the queens in his life — his mother Queen Elizabeth and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who will one day be called Queen Consort.

People magazine reports that on Sunday, Charles issued a statement marking his mother's 70th anniversary as Queen, saying, "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years."

He went on, "The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

Queen Elizabeth's reign began after the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952. She was 25.

Getty Images

Just a day before her anniversary, Queen Elizabeth made public her "sincere wish" that Camilla have the title Queen Consort after Charles succeeds his mother in the future, an unthinkable development when she married Charles 17 years ago. Many British subjects carried a grudge for the adulterous relationship she carried on with Prince Charles — by his own admission — while he was still married to Princess Diana.

Charles reacted to his mother's wishes by saying, "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

The Queen was particularly nostalgic in recognizing her Platinum Jubilee, noting that the anniversary of her ascension is remembered by her "as much for the death of my father... as for the start of my reign."

She also said of her anniversary, her first since the death in 2021 of her husband Prince Philip, "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."