Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Overnight After Canceling Trip to Northern Ireland

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, was admitted to a hospital this week after she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch received overnight medical care in a statement to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

The statement, issued Thursday, said, “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon [October 20] for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

The Palace previously released a statement, published by Vanity Fair, that said, “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The royal made headlines on October 12, when she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey using a cane for the first time since her knee surgery in 2003. Earlier this week, however, at the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle she was photographed without the walking stick.