Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Welcome Baby #2 (Report)

It’s a girl for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, and Jason Statham, 54, DailyMail.com exclusively reports.

A close family member tells the paper that Rosie, 34, gave birth on Wednesday in London.

Leading up to her daughter’s birth, Huntington-Whiteley showed off her baby bump on Instagram, sharing a series of selfie maternity shots of her belly in a long, body-hugging dress.

In August, she surprised followers with her pregnancy news by posting a series of mirror selfies that ended with a shot of her growing belly. She wrote at the time, “Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2.”

Rosie and Jason are also the parents of son Jack, 4. Statham opened up to “Extra” in 2019 about being a dad.

Jason said of Jack, was 2 at the time, “He's great, he's whizzing around, he's just fantastic." The star also revealed Jack has his toddler moments, saying, "He can be a handful at time... The 'terrible twos' are significantly true."

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley have been together since 2010. Rosie opened up to “Extra” about their relationship in 2018.

She said of the pair getting married in the future, “I think the time will come. We’ve been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it; we’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.”