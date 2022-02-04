Morgan Stevens’ Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

A week after “Fame” actor Morgan Stevens was found dead, his cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office has revealed that Stevens died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

According to Mayo Clinic, arteriosclerosis happens when “the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from your heart to the rest of your body (arteries) become thick and stiff — sometimes restricting blood flow to your organs and tissues.”

Last month, TMZ reported that police came to Stevens’ Los Angles home for a wellness check after a neighbor noted that he hadn’t been seen in a few days.

Stevens was found dead in his kitchen.

The actor played teacher David Reardon on two seasons of the ‘80s series “Fame,” based on the movie of the same name. He was a recurring character on the third and fourth seasons.

The University of Tennessee alum also appeared on “Melrose Place,” “A Year in the Life,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Murder One.”