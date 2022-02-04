Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Welcome Second Child

Getty

Singer Michelle Branch, 38, is now a proud mother of three!

On Wednesday, Michelle gave birth to her second child with husband Patrick Carney, a daughter named Willie Jacquet Carney. The “Everywhere” singer announced the happy news on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the sleeping newborn.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl,” Branch wrote. “She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love.” Willie is shown in the photo wrapped in the same blanket the couple’s 3-year-old son Rhys James was brought home in when he was born.

Carney, 41, who is a member of the band Black Keys, posted the same image to his Instagram account, adding, “The stork came February 2 at 7:12 am and dropped off a baby girl for @michellebranch and I,” also joking, “Willie Jacquet Carney 7 pounds 5 ounces and 18 FEET HEIGHT.”

Days before Willie’s birth, Branch shared some gorgeous black-and-white maternity photos, writing, “Tom Petty would say, ‘The waiting is the hardest part.’”

She has been sharing her pregnancy progress with fans, including a cute pic in December of her bare baby bump in a Black Keys baseball style T-shirt. She joked in the caption, “Oh good, it fits 🤪 #croptop.”

Over Thanksgiving, Michelle posted about her expanding family. She posted, “Feeling grateful for my family, my soon to be three kids (!!!), my friends, our health, and this gorgeous sunny day spent outside thanks to my incredible husband Patrick who slaved away in the kitchen all day and honest to God, made the best Thanksgiving dinner I think I’ve ever had ❤️🦃🍁.”

Branch announced her pregnancy in August 2021 after suffering a devastating miscarriage earlier in the year. Branch had written that she “couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!)”

She included a photo of scones, insisting, “You know you’re pregnant when... Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream.”

