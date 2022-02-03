Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Reveal Reportedly Causes Judges to Storm Off

Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani caused an upset on the set of “The Masked Singer” last week, Deadline reports.

The site says the former New York City mayor was revealed as a contestant on the Season 7 premiere, and the first to be booted off.

When the judges realized it was Giuliani, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly stormed off the stage while fellow panelists Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed and spoke with Giuliani. Deadline says Jeong and Thicke later returned.

People reached out to FOX and Jeong, who had no comment, while Thicke and Giuliani didn’t respond.

A former mayor of NYC, Giuliani, 77, was an attorney for Donald Trump. He has made headlines over the years for falsely arguing that the 2020 election was stolen, speaking at a press conference about Trump’s election loss in November 2020 with hair dye appearing to drip down his face.

Last year, his work with Ukraine was investigated by federal agents. His lawyer told The Associated Press at the time, "Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical.”

Then there was his appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in 2020, in which he was filmed meeting actress Maria Bakalova, who was in character as Borat’s daughter. Giuliani met her for an interview at a hotel, and at one point he appeared to have his hand in his pants while reclining on a bed. He called the scene a “complete fabrication,” and argued that he was tucking in his shirt.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, creator and star of “Borat,” famously trolled Giuliani at the Golden Globes in 2021.

Cohen took home Best Comedy or Musical Film for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and joked, “I’ve got to say, this movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I’m talking about Rudy Giuliani.”

He added, “I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”

Continuing to troll Rudy, he said, “Our movie was just the beginning for him. Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like ‘Four Seasons Landscaping,’ ‘Hair Dye Another Day,’ and the courtroom drama ‘A Very Public Fart.’”

Soon after, Sacha won again for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. He joked, “Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result. He’s claiming a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.”

Giuliani isn’t the first controversial contestant on “The Masked Singer.” Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin competed on the show in March 2020.