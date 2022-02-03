James McAvoy Secretly Marries Lisa Liberati

Getty Images

Scottish actor James McAvoy is confirming a big secret!

McAvoy married Lisa Liberati after meeting on the set of his 2016 movie “Split,” in which she served as director M. Night Shyamalan’s assistant.

While promoting his Brooklyn Academy of Music play Cyrano de Bergerac, McAvoy told The Guardian that Lisa’s hometown Philadelphia is “like a second home for me.”

The publication wrote of the couple, “They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married.”

McAvoy did not share more details about his life with Lisa in “fear of creating tabloid fodder.”

In 2019, marriage rumors were swirling about James and Lisa after director Jamie Lloyd was heard referring to Lisa as James’ “wife” and saying they got married “recently.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, James and Lisa were staying in London. He said, “We are in London and it’s all good. We’ve just moved into a nice, slightly bigger house but we were in a tiny flat before.”

While they were in lockdown, James also showed off Lisa’s baking goods on Instagram! In one post, he wrote, “BORED OF BREAKFAST DURING QUARANTINE? @lisalibs Made these incredible cheesy scones from the @bbcgoodfood website. Try them with a fried egg and bit of ham or just with a cup of tea. Super simple and the Best I’ve ever had.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In 2018, the pair made it official with a Halloween pic. Along with a pic of them wearing colorful wigs, he wrote, “Happiest of Halloweens!hope yours was as Fantatastic as ours. @fanta.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At the time, a source told The Sun UK, “James and Lisa are having a lot of fun together and behave like a pair of lovestruck teenagers when they are together.”

“They both love partying and are regularly all over each other when they go out together,” the insider added. "It’s no secret amongst their social group that they are together and everyone thinks they are a great fit.”

McAvoy was previously married to Anne-Marie Duff for 11 years. They called it quits in 2016.

The couple told “Extra” in a joint statement, “It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce. We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son. We ask that you respect our and, most importantly, our child's privacy during this time."