Celebrity News February 02, 2022
Snoop Dogg Lends His Voice to Dramatic ‘#MATTER’ Podcast
Snoop Dogg is joining Dylan C. Brown’s highly anticipated podcast “#MATTER.”
The podcast, which is a partnership between Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia, starts with Gerald Haynes witnessing his teenage son Niles’ brutal beating by police officers. Though the press portrays Nile as the offender, Gerald uses social media to fight for justice for his son.
Snoop is voicing Big H, the most respected gangbanger in Los Angeles.
Other stars involved in the podcast are Steve Harris, Pooch, Haley Joel Osment, Nile Bullock, Jennifer Christopher and Amin Joseph.
“#MATTER” has a total of eight episodes, which will release weekly on Wednesdays, starting February 9.