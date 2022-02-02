Simon Cowell Gives Health Update After Second Scary E-Bike Accident

Splash News

Simon Cowell is speaking out after his second scary electric bike accident.

The Sun reports Cowell was riding his Das Spitzing Evolution S-Pedelec bike at about 20 mph without a helmet near his West London home last week when the accident occurred. A source claims he hit a wet patch and “slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

MEGA

The paper says he was bleeding and paramedics were called to treat his wounds. He was then taken to a hospital with a possible concussion and broken arm. Afterward, he was released and spotted wearing a bright yellow cast.

DailyMail.com caught up with Simon in London, who was on a walk with fiancée Lauren Silverman. The “America’s Got Talent” judge said, “I'm okay. I'm feeling much better, thank you,” adding, “It happened just round the corner.”

He said of riding around the neighborhood without a helmet, “I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time.”

MEGA

Back in August 2020, Simon broke his back in three places while trying out a brand new e-bike in his driveway in Malibu.

He has since recovered, and opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about the accident in November.

Simon confessed, “Honestly, if I could rewind, I would have gone through the whole thing again. Just because I feel better now.”

Shocked, Terri asked, “Really!?” but Cowell insisted, “Yeah, even though it hurt like hell at the time.”

He continued, “My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it's an e-bike. I still got to pedal and I do about 10 miles a day… even though I had an accident on one. That was more an electric motorbike; these are called pedal-assist bikes, and they're brilliant.”

Terri asked, “Did it make you nervous about getting back on the bike again?” but Simon insisted, “No. That expression ‘get back on your bike,’ with me, it was literal.” He went on, “I feel better than I did because I exercise so much more.”

Simon and Terri also spoke in February 2021, and the 62-year-old shared the toughest part of his recovery, saying it was “the helplessness.”

“I’ve never been in this situation in my life where you literally can’t move,” he explained. “The pain was off the charts… But you’ve got to stay positive… I made a promise to myself I’d be fitter than I was before I had the accident. Sure enough, that’s what happened.”