‘Selling Tampa’ Star Rena Frazier Expecting Baby #5 at 43

“Selling Tampa” star Rena Frazier, 43, is expanding her family!

On Tuesday, Frazier announced that she is expecting her fifth child.

Along with a family photo, Rena wrote on Instagram, “Making room for our fifth (and final 😅) addition to the bunch ❤️👶🏽We are overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy in June.”

The photo featured her husband Anddrikk Frazier and three of their daughters — Aja, Alivia, and Aryn.

Frazier’s oldest daughter, Ariana, was missing from the photos and is also expecting a boy!

In a new interview with Kindred by Parents.com, Rena expressed her desire to have “a big family.” She noted, “We wanted five, and I honestly wasn’t even sure if we could because I’m in my early 40s.”

Her fifth pregnancy is special in many ways. She explained, “I am pregnant with my last, and knowing that this is my last and it being a boy, there’s just all kinds of emotions surrounding that.”

Frazier opened up about the challenges of becoming a parent at an early age. She shared, “It was difficult getting through college with an infant and then a toddler. The first year, I found a babysitter that I could afford. Though I had scholarships to cover most of my schooling, I worked all through college partly to pay for the babysitter.”

As for how this pregnancy is different from her previous ones, she said, “This isn’t our first rodeo. This is our fifth child, so we’ve got those processes in place… We are at different stages in our life.”

Rena and Ariana are bonding over their pregnancies, calling it a “beautiful thing.” She dished, “It’s a beautiful shared experience. We kind of are going through the same thing, except she’s younger than I am, so she’s having a little bit of a different experience. But we talk all the time.”

Frazier’s baby announcement comes just a month after her co-star Sharelle Rosado welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Chad “Ochocino” Johnson.

We’ll have to wait and see if Rena’s pregnancy becomes a plotline on “Selling Tampa,” which streams on Netflix.

In December, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of “Selling Tampa” about the first season, which Juawana Colbert-Williams teased would “raise your eyebrows a little bit.” Along with discussing the drama-filled season, the cast also opened up about making history by becoming the first all-Black, all-female real estate firm on television.