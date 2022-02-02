Criss Angel Reveals Hardest Part of Son Johnny’s Cancer Journey

Instagram

Criss Angel’s recently revealed his son Johnny Christopher, 7, is in remission following a battle with cancer.

Now, the illusionist is opening up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about Johnny’s journey and how he’s raising awareness about pediatric cancer.

Criss told Billy, “It's probably the most important interview that I've ever done in my life… just the subject matter, my kid, cancer, pediatric cancer.”

Days after his son rang the bell celebrating remission, Criss shared what is next, saying, “He'll always have to be going to the doctor periodically to get blood tests to make sure there's no cancer cells that appear, even in their small little state, we want to make sure he's free of it so we have to regularly go in and get checkups now.”



The star added, “That's what happened the first time we went into remission. It was about a year and then I noticed his testicle was swollen and that's one of the signs. Cancer in boys hides either in a testicle or in the head, so we're really aware of that. And really, I feel like the work is just starting with what I want to do.”

Billy asked, “What is the next milestone you're looking for?” Angel shared, “I'm looking for him to be in remission forever.”

Criss documented Johnny’s grueling road to remission with the short film “1095,” a title that represents how many days he had to undergo chemotherapy. Angel hopes the film will help raise awareness about childhood cancers. Watch the video below.

Billy wondered, “What was the hardest part for you? Most challenging part?” He replied, “Seeing my kid, you know, going through hell. Not understanding what was going on.” He continued, “My child had a type of cancer called ALL. It was 95% curable, but unfortunately somebody had to make up the 5% and that's why he had a relapse.”

Bush pointed out, “And only 4% of the budget in this country goes to pediatric cancer, right?”

Criss said, “It's unbelievable. And you know, kids don't have a voice… We need to go to, you know, [persuade] the powers that be at the government, and try to get more funding… to find a cure… And that's what I hope ‘1095’ does.”

He insisted, “I don't need anybody to give a penny, I just want them to watch it and share it… because no network… no streaming platform, no one would take it for free. No one wants to look at reality, when it comes to pediatric cancer. It's really sad.”

But he wants to continue to help families dealing with it, “It's really why I believe I've been so fortunate to be blessed with the success that I have with “Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood. My new show “AMYSTIKA” at Planet Hollywood… I'm just trying to be a light, shine a light on this cause and trying to raise money and trying to raise awareness… I realized very soon that 50 cars don't make you happy, that 25,000-square-foot house doesn’t make you happy… I believe it's a blessing in my life to do the greater good. The greater work for children.”

Learn more about the cause and donate at CrissAngelHelp.com.

Criss and Shaunyl are also parents to Xristos Yanni, 2, and Illusia Angelina, 2 months.