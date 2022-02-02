Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Speaks Out About Her Suicide

Getty Images

Cheslie Kryst’s mother April Simpkins is speaking out for the first time about the untimely death of her daughter.

In a statement to “Extra,” she said, “I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.”

Kryst’s death was ruled a suicide, and Simpkins said, “Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death.”

April continued, “While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it — we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.”

She included a message to her daughter, saying, “Cheslie — to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter — you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious.”

“I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately,” she added. “I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

The family is asking that “in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to her heart.”