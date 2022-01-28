Reality Couple Colt Johnson & Vanessa Guerra Separate

“90 Day Fiancé” couple Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra have gone their separate ways.

Did Colt’s mom Debbie have a major impact on the split?

During part one of the “90 Day: The Single Life” Season 2 tell-all, Colt told his mom, “I’m upset that you just can’t do anything by yourself. I’m the first person, the first call, the first everything with you. You’ve raised me to be just a subservient person to you… I shouldn’t be bothered with your life. This is your life. It’s not my responsibility.”

After hearing Colt’s comments, Debbie stormed offstage.

As for how Colt’s relationship with his mom affected their relationship, Vanessa admitted, “I moved out.”

Vanessa explained that she was “tired of being under [Debbie’s] roof.” The pair had been living with his mom since marrying.

Vanessa elaborated that Debbie’s interruptions were “nonstop,” adding, “‘Hey, Colt. Hey, Colt.’ Even if our door is closed at the room, [she’ll say], ‘Hey, Colt.’”

As for the turning point, Vanessa revealed that it was her miscarriage. She said, “We told Debbie about it and she was very — I mean, I know she didn’t know at all that I was pregnant. We kept it from her. So her reaction was, ‘I’m sorry.’ She gave me a hug.”

Colt expressed that he felt that his mom didn’t approve of the marriage, but was confused why Debbie couldn’t express her feelings to him.

Guerra went on, “I was just very stressed about well, one, are we gonna raise [a child] here in this house? It was just a lot of stress… So I kind of felt guilty, like maybe I did something wrong, and then I took it out on him a lot. It was just a lot.”

While they’re “separated,” Vanessa pointed out that she would move back in with Colt if his mom moved out of his home. She stressed, “[I] didn’t sign up for a part-time husband.”

Debbie eventually returned to the stage. Vanessa confessed to Debbie, “I just feel very smothered because you’re constantly in Colt’s face. If I need him, you’re in his face.”