How Amy Schneider Will Spend Her ‘Jeopardy!’ Winnings

“Jeopardy!” winning contestant Amy Schneider banked nearly $1.4 million after her 40-game winning streak!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Schneider, who is now the show’s #2 biggest winner of all time, behind only Ken Jennings.

When asked how she felt, Amy said, “It feels great… It wasn’t anything that I expected. Thought I would do okay and win three or four games, but this never was my plan.”

“I’ve loved the show my whole life,” Amy added, later saying, “I’ve always retained information well.”

While she didn’t take higher education that seriously, she noted, “I can work really hard and get an A or not work hard at all and get a B. I was content with that. I didn’t do homework.”

Schneider also opened up on what she plans to do with all the money she has won, saying, “Definitely do some traveling. We’re gonna go to Ireland and go on a little bit of a shopping spree, get some designer clothes, and things like that.”

Amy also has her mind on a house, saying, “For the most part, we’re holding out for it to become a mortgage.”