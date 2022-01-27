Drew Barrymore Dishes on Her ‘Open Relationship’ with Luke Wilson

Drew Barrymore is spilling some tea about her past relationship with Luke Wilson!

During an episode of the “Drew Barrymore Show,” Drew revealed that they were in an “open relationship,” adding, “When you’re young, you’re like, ‘It’s low stakes!’”

Along with having the “best time” with Luke, Drew shared, “We’re just young, we’re having fun, we’re all playing, acting, hanging out, y’know, you’re not taking it all so seriously and it was fun.”

Drew’s guest Kate Hudson also referenced her on-and-off relationship with Luke’s brother Owen, who was her co-star in “You, Me and Dupree.”

She joked, “I’ve been there with a Wilson too.”

Drew and Luke dated from 1997 to 1999.