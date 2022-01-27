Casey Affleck & Caylee Cowan’s Unique Anniversary Date

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Casey Affleck is definitely smitten with girlfriend Caylee Cowan!

They just celebrated one year together, and Casey revealed they celebrated with a unique bakery date in Budapest.

Affleck, 46, gushed over Cowan, 23, on Instagram, writing, "On our first date, you carried firewood up, built a fire, and gave me a low eyelid look that was so strong I had to take a knee for a minute. Tonight, to celebrate knowing each other for a year, we went down to the local bakery here in Budapessshtt and cooked twelve loaves of bread. All I could smell was you."

The Oscar winner went on, "We have gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, but how I feel about you has only gone in one direction. You make me a better man every day. You could push me and you could drag me and you could carry me, but instead you just walk with me and talk with me and make me laugh. You are a deep and tender woman with more girlfriend geem [sic] than anyone I ever met."

Casey insisted, "I don't know what I did to deserve you, but I am determined to figure it out and keep doing it forever. While it beats, you have a place in my heart. I hope you stay that long. I love you. Casey."

The “Sunrise in Heaven” actress was just as complimentary to Affleck, writing on her account, "Caleb Casey Affleck, you are the other half of my heart. You are such a wonderful and loving boyfriend. You are a genius who beats everyone at chess (except your youngest son). You are genuine. You say what you mean and mean what you say. You are generous with your time. You are gracious and forgive yourself and others. You are the greatest gift."

Caylee continued, "Through your vulnerability and sensitivity, you have reminded me that hardship makes the heart stronger, and that the beauty we all have- everyone- is in part, the pattern of our scars. Our scars, as much as any other part, make us who we are. Highly sensitive people, who feel intensely, know that pain is not a symptom of weakness, but a consequence of being alive on Earth."

She told him, "You make me feel safe in this world. The shelter of your embrace gets me through the toughest days. In Vietnam, it is said that a nickname for one's life partner is 'my home' and that is what you've become for me. A home. Caleb Casey Affleck, I love you!”