Brad Garrett & IsaBeall Quella Wed After More Than a Decade Together

Getty Images

Brad Garrett, 61, and longtime love IsaBeall Quella, 37, are officially married!

People reports the couple said “I do” on November 11, 2021, in Montecito California.

Garrett said in a statement, "I married the love of my life," teasing, "Her, not so much."

Quella walked down the aisle in a gorgeous gown by Reem Acra, while Garrett looked dapper in a suit by Di Stefano. See their wedding pic here!

The couple actually met in 2008, while Quella was working at Vose Galleries in Boston. They dated for seven years before Garrett popped the question in December 2015.