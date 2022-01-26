Celebrity News January 26, 2022
Brad Garrett & IsaBeall Quella Wed After More Than a Decade Together
Brad Garrett, 61, and longtime love IsaBeall Quella, 37, are officially married!
People reports the couple said “I do” on November 11, 2021, in Montecito California.
Garrett said in a statement, "I married the love of my life," teasing, "Her, not so much."
Quella walked down the aisle in a gorgeous gown by Reem Acra, while Garrett looked dapper in a suit by Di Stefano. See their wedding pic here!
The couple actually met in 2008, while Quella was working at Vose Galleries in Boston. They dated for seven years before Garrett popped the question in December 2015.
Brad and IsaBeall tried to get married on four different occasions, but kept getting hit with setbacks due to wildfires, mudslides, and then twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.